‘New deal has been signed’ – Reliable reporter reveals £60k-p/w ace will remain at Liverpool

Fabrizio Romano has revealed on Twitter that Adrian will remain at Liverpool for at least one more season, with a new deal reportedly ‘signed’.

The £60,000-per-week goalkeeper (FBref) is among five players whose current contracts at Anfield will expire next month (Transfermarkt), but while the others have all had their departures confirmed, the 36-year-old is set to stay put for the foreseeable future.

On Monday night, the reliable Italian reporter tweeted: “EXCL: Adrian stays at Liverpool also next season as new deal has been signed and it will be unveiled soon. He will be part of Liverpool 23/24 team.”

Having not played a single first-team minute for Liverpool since the Community Shield 10 months ago, and not even been included in the matchday squad for the majority of Premier League games in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt), it may seem surprising that Adrian is staying on at Anfield.

However, this could be a case of the club covering their bases amid Caoimhin Kelleher’s links with several top-flight outfits, and it’d be reckless in the extreme to go into next season with only one senior goalkeeper if both the Irishman and the Spaniard had left and nobody came in to replace them.

The 36-year-old has stepped up in the past whenever Alisson has been unavailable, playing in 11 matches during our title-winning 2019/20 league campaign (Transfermarkt).

Some Reds fans may still be haunted by his costly error in the Champions League defeat at home to Atletico Madrid that year, but even the best players in the world make mistakes from time to time.

Even if Harvey Davies is promoted as third-choice senior goalkeeper for next season, the top-level experience of Adrian could offer a valuable source from which to hone his trade on the training ground.

It’s perfectly sensible from Liverpool to keep the veteran around, amid the uncertainty over Kelleher’s future.

