(Video) Liverpool fans will marvel at Alexander-Arnold’s pre-assist in final Firmino goal

Trent Alexander-Arnold has continued to thrive in his inverted full-back role and it’s clear that Jurgen Klopp wants him to keep learning about the position, as he started him in a much-changed final line-up of the season.

Ahead of Bobby Firmino’s final goal for the club, our No.66 picked up the ball in the middle of the pitch and threaded a brilliant pass through the Southampton defence and found Fabinho.

The Brazilian found his compatriot and the brilliant goal followed but the role of the Scouser should not be underplayed.

Following his assist for Cody Gakpo in the second half, the 24-year-old now has 7 in 10 games and we all hope this level of performance can continue in the new campaign.

You can watch the Alexander-Arnold pass (from 0:23) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

