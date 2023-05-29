(Video) Carragher and ex-United player go undercover as Liverpool stewards

Jamie Carragher could never walk around Anfield without being mobbed, that is unless he went in disguise and that’s something he joined a friend in doing recently.

Thanks to a clip shared to his Twitter account, the Scouser is shown going undercover with Gary Neville as stewards at Anfield and it looks like a great watch.

READ MORE: (Video) “Oh my God!” – Liverpool fans will crease at Harvey Elliott’s pre-Southampton comment

It’s only an advert for a new series with the pair and Roy Keane and so we’ll all have to keep an eye out for how the full thing looks when it airs.

Some might say that the only way the former Manchester United defender could be seen in our home stadium would be if he was undercover too!

You can watch the clip of Carragher and Neville via @Carra23 on Twitter:

The Premier League may be over, but @SkyTV has you covered. Join me, Gary and Roy for The Overlap on Tour. ⚽️📺 Coming soon June 14th to Sky. pic.twitter.com/iGjUQ89r9n — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) May 29, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵