‘Soon’ – Fabio Carvalho drops cryptic reply on Instagram amid reports over Liverpool future

On a day which has seen multiple reports emerge regarding his Liverpool future, a comment made by Fabio Carvalho on Instagram may have caught the eye of Reds supporters.

Fabrizio Romano tweeted earlier today that an unnamed Champions League club has ‘already started talks’ over a possible permanent deal for the 20-year-old, although the Merseysiders are ‘reluctant to sell’.

David Lynch had also reported for Football Insider that LFC had received an offer from elsewhere for the midfielder.

On Monday evening, Carvalho shared images of himself on a beach in casual clothing, with an opaque caption displaying no words but rather two chain emojis. Then, after Manchester United attacker Anthony Elanga commented ‘Fresh home…’, the Liverpool player simply replied ‘soon’.

It could be nothing more than an innocuous comment meant in a personal, non-footballing context, so there mightn’t be any hidden message as such.

Nonetheless, given the reports of a possible permanent exit from Anfield and the wording used by the 20-year-old in reply to the Sweden international, some may interpret it as a cryptic remark regarding his future on Merseyside.

That inference would be understandable, although we advise not reading too much into it or jumping to any conclusions until such time that further information comes to light.

You can see the image and comments below from Carvalho’s Instagram profile (@_fabio.10):