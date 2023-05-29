Offer already made: Liverpool gem could ‘reluctantly’ leave after being told he’s not in Klopp’s plans

One Liverpool youngster has seemingly been ‘told’ he’s surplus to requirements at Anfield and could ‘reluctantly’ move on from the club this summer.

David Lynch reported for Football Insider that the 20-year-old has already had an offer from an unnamed Champions League side, with the Reds also receiving loan enquiries from some Premier League outfits.

He’s also believed to have been informed that he won’t be part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for 2023/24, irrespective of how he performs in pre-season.

Sharing a link to the report via Twitter, the journalist stated: “Fabio Carvalho prepared to reluctantly accept a permanent departure from Liverpool this summer. Has been told he isn’t part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season and was the subject of a bid from an unnamed CL club last month.”

Lynch’s report backs up a tweet from Fabrizio Romano this morning, with the Italian stating that a permanent offer from a non-English club has been presented to Liverpool and that the player isn’t interested in a Premier League loan as the ‘project will be crucial for his decision’ as to where he goes next.

It was only a year ago that the Reds spent an initial £5m – potentially rising to £7.7m (BBC Sport) – to sign Carvalho from Fulham, and at 20 he’s clearly in the early stages of his career, so it’d seem bonkers to jettison him so soon.

He only played 637 senior minutes for Klopp’s side in 2022/23, most of which came prior to the World Cup (Transfermarkt), which isn’t nearly enough of a window to justify writing him off at Anfield.

Granted, other young players such as Stefan Bajcetic (prior to injury) and Curtis Jones have surged ahead of him in the pecking order, but the 20-year-old should still have oceans of time to come good at Liverpool.

If he doesn’t stand out in pre-season and midfield signings are made over the summer, it’d then make plenty of sense for the Reds to grant Carvalho a loan move to which he might be amenable, but offloading a player of his potential after only one year seems far too knee-jerk to countenance.

EXCL: Fabio Carvalho prepared to reluctantly accept a permanent departure from Liverpool this summer. Has been told he isn’t part of Jurgen Klopp’s plans for next season and was the subject of a bid from an unnamed CL club last month.https://t.co/JOwzYE5Pqf — David Lynch (@dmlynch) May 29, 2023

