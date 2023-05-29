(Video) Every angle of Firmino’s last goal for Liverpool as he officially ends his career in red

With nothing to play for in our final game of the season, the one thing that was probably top of everyone’s list of aspirations for the game was that we saw one last Bobby Firmino goal.

Although, much like his last Anfield appearance, a win wasn’t recorded – it was still great to watch the Brazilian roll back the years and pull off a special finish.

Flooring two men with a gorgeous dummy means that it’s the perfect way to end any highlight reel he will ever have shared again for his best finishes at the club.

With a long break until the Reds are back in action, you can enjoy watching this one on repeat!

You can watch every angle of Firmino’s final goal via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

