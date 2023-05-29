‘It’s true…’ – Italian journalist names midfield powerhouse who’s among Liverpool’s ‘main targets’

In addition to the ongoing links with Nicolo Barella, another Serie A midfielder has been namechecked among Liverpool’s ‘main target’s for the summer transfer window by a reporter from Italy.

Rudy Galetti identified Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as a player who’s on Jurgen Klopp’s ‘list’ for the off-season, with the Serbian entering the final year of his contract at Lazio.

Calciomercato claimed that the 28-year-old could be made available for offers of around €40m (£35m), with the club’s sporting director Igli Tare recently admitting to Sky Sports Italia (via Football Italia) that the midfielder could be sold in the summer.

He’s been linked with Liverpool of late (as per Galetti for Tribal Football), and the journalist has now doubled down on that apparent interest from the Reds.

He told GIVEMESPORT: “Liverpool want to be competitive again in the Premier League and for this reason, one of the main targets of the next summer transfer market is to strengthen the midfield.

“And yes it’s true, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is among the names in the list. His contract will expire in 2024 and Lazio, to avoid losing him as a free agent next year, will have to sell him in the summer.”

The Serbian is one of those players whose name seems to crop up in advance of every single transfer window, even though he’s been at Lazio since 2015.

However, his contract situation and Tare’s candid admission both point towards the firm possibility of him moving on from the Stadio Olimpico this summer; and Liverpool could even get him for a modest sum if his club are desperate to sell in the next few months rather than letting him depart on a free.

The 6 foot 3 powerhouse could certainly add a significant goal threat from the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side, having netted 11 times (along with eight assists) in 46 matches this season for Maurizio Sarri’s team (Transfermarkt). None of those were stat-padded by penalties, either.

Unsurprisingly given his height, Milinkovic-Savic is also well able to hold his own in the air, winning 2.95 aerial duels per game in 2022/23, which places him among the top 2% of positional peers in Europe’s five main leagues for that metric (FBref).

Those numbers, along with the ample experience of more than 260 Serie A appearances (Transfermarkt), serve to make him a worthy candidate for Liverpool to consider signing this summer, especially given Lazio’s apparent need to cash in on him soon to prevent him from walking away for nothing next year.

