‘The end of an era’ – Henderson’s emotional goodbye to four important teammates

Liverpool fans knew that we went into the last game of the season with nothing to play for but Jordan Henderson wanted to send an important message to conclude the campaign and say goodbye to some close friends.

Taking to his Instagram account, our captain wrote: ‘The end of an era. Shared some of the best moments of my life with these lads. Memories and a brotherhood that will last a lifetime. ❤️ Good luck to you all on your journey, it’s been an amazing ride. Massive thank you to the fans for your support this season’.

The gesture to thank the fans should never be underplayed and it shows how in touch with us the Sunderland-born midfielder is, as he appreciates the sacrifices made to go and watch the Reds every week.

It’s clear from the order in which our No.14 posted the supporting images that he’s really going to miss James Milner the most, as he’s someone who he clearly admires as a player and has helped him off the pitch.

The Leeds-born veteran has been a very able vice captain and there’s no doubt that he’s made the job of the skipper much easier by being such a strong leader and standard setter for the rest of the squad.

With a host of new midfielders expected to arrive this summer, it’s likely that Henderson will fill Milner’s boots by becoming more of a fringe player within the squad and leading from the sidelines more than he has been.

Years of watching how it’s done will stand our captain in good stead.

You can view Henderson’s post via his Instagram account:

