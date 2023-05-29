(Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s transfer related answer to being asked if he needs a break

Jurgen Klopp has been as frustrated as many of us this season with a below par campaign but he clearly seems excited and ready for a busy summer, before doing it all over again next year.

Speaking with the media after our 4-4 draw with Southampton, our boss was asked if he felt like he needed a summer break: “No, not at all. Honestly, I’m completely fine.

“If you would have asked me 11 games ago if you want to have a break I would have probably thought about it, to be honest. But I’m absolutely fine…

“I don’t have a break. I don’t have training [or] these kind of things. A really busy period hopefully starts now as well in a different area of the game.

“I’m more than happy to do that and I will find time to re-energise and then we start again in July”.

It’s great to hear the excitement with which the German speaks and that he is quite obviously hinting towards a lot of transfer activity taking place in the coming weeks.

We’ll have to wait and see who is brought into the club but it’s no secret that the 55-year-old likes to move quickly and give his new players a full pre-season, if possible, so we should expect some news to start coming soon.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on needing a break (from 5:11) via BeanymanSports on YouTube:

