‘Amazing’ Liverpool gem pleading for patience as several clubs eye permanent swoop – report

One youngster on Liverpool’s books wants to be given time to decide upon where his immediate future may lie, with multiple clubs ready to pounce for him if he’s ready to depart Anfield for good.

Leighton Clarkson has spent this season on loan at Aberdeen, who he’s helped to qualify for Europe, and it seems he won’t be short of suitors if he moves on from his parent club.

The Press and Journal reported that the Pittodrie outfit have ‘a broad agreement in place’ to clinch a permanent move for the 21-year-old, but that’s dependent on the midfielder agreeing terms, amid manager Barry Robson’s eagerness to retain him again for next term.

Reading and a number of English Championship clubs are also interested in Clarkson, although he wants to take the time to mull over his options as he faces up to a potential permanent exit from Anfield.

It’d be no surprise if the playmaker were to cut his ties with Liverpool for good, having only made three senior appearances for the club (Transfermarkt) and seen other young midfielders such as Stefan Bajcetic, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott make far more of a first-team impact.

If Celtic defeat Inverness Caledonian Thistle in the Scottish Cup final next weekend, that’d guarantee Aberdeen a place in the group stages of European competition for 2023/24, a prospect that Clarkson could find very enticing.

However, a tweet from the 21-year-old on Sunday had a strong tinge of farewell to the Dons supporters, so it seems as if he might be looking elsewhere to continue his career.

Perhaps it’s simply a case of him wanting to say his goodbyes incase he isn’t back at Pittodrie, amid his apparent pleas for patience as he considers his next move.

Whoever gets Clarkson next will be lucky enough to procure a player who was once described as ‘amazing’ by his former Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray (Lancs Live) and also made an impression on Jurgen Klopp in pre-season last summer (Metro).

He’s earned the right to be given the scope to decide on his immediate future, and if he does bid farewell to Liverpool for good, we wish him the very best with the remainder of his career.

