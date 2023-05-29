‘Mission accomplished’ – Milner reflects on eight years at Liverpool

James Milner’s time as a Red is up and by the 1st of June his contract will expire and there will no doubt soon be an announcement as to where he will be playing his football next season, leaving a perfect opportunity to reflect on his Anfield career.

Speaking with liverpoolfc.com, our vice captain said: ‘The aim was to win a league title, the aim was to add another European Cup to the trophy cabinet.

‘It was the plan – plans don’t normally come off like this. It is mission accomplished if you like in the time. This team is a special team with a special manager, amazing group of staff, unbelievable stadium, great training ground and some fantastic young players as well.

‘It’s the end of my story here but the end of this era for Liverpool I’m sure isn’t ended and there’s going to be lots of trophies to come for this special group of players’.

As the 37-year-old said, it’s not often that you can reflect on a career at one club and mark it down as a success and that is something to be hugely proud of for everyone involved.

We’ve certainly had low moments and this campaign will never be remembered as one of our greatest but when you reflect on how far the club has come in the eight years that the Leeds-born veteran has been playing for us, it is quite remarkable.

Although Jordan Henderson wears the armband, it’s clear how important our No.7 is within the dressing room to make sure that the standards are met and set by every player in training and in matches,

Our No.14 may well now take the role of the departing man and see his minutes decrease a little with the new players we expect to arrive but he has certainly learned from one of the very best in the business and his standards will continue to live on.

