(Video) “Oh my God!” – Liverpool fans will crease at Harvey Elliott’s pre-Southampton comment

Harvey Elliott started Liverpool’s final game of the season on the bench and as he walked out on the pitch at St. Mary’s, he was captured making a comment that will be sure to make a lot of people laugh.

Whilst carrying the bottles for the rest of the players, our No.19 said: “Oh my God, it’s hot!”.

It was an insight to the perhaps more relaxed nature within the squad for an inconsequential game at the end of a disappointing campaign.

Let’s hope that the next season can see the former Fulham starlet kick on and stake a claim in Jurgen Klopp’s team, with a host of new players expected to arrive.

You can watch Elliott’s comment via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

