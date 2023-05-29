Pochettino makes Mason Mount stance clear as Liverpool and EPL rivals lurk – Ben Jacobs

Mauricio Pochettino has immediately made his stance on Mason Mount clear as he prepares to get to work as Chelsea’s new manager.

The Argentine’s appointment at Stamford Bridge was confirmed by the club on Monday (Sky Sports), and he’s already made it known that he wants to keep the 24-year-old in west London, amid strong transfer interest from Liverpool and other clubs.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein has said there’s a ‘high probability’ that the England international will move on from the Blues this summer, with Manchester United and Arsenal also believed to be on the case, although the installation of the 51-year-old could change the picture.

As Pochettino was unveiled as Chelsea’s new boss today, journalist Ben Jacobs tweeted: “Pochettino emphasised during his interview (which was very much a two-way process) he wants Mason Mount to stay, but it remains to be seen whether he can influence things. #MUFC pushing. #LFC and #AFC also across situation.”

Now that the Blues have fully resolved their managerial situation, that offers Mount greater clarity over the picture at his current club.

However, the Argentine’s arrival in west London won’t strictly mean that the 24-year-old is suddenly a picture of contentedness, with reports that he’s demanding an improved contract to make him one of Chelsea’s highest earners (Florian Plettenberg).

Ornstein has also claimed that the player’s preference is a move to Man United, but the ongoing ownership saga at Old Trafford adds a real element of uncertainly there, which could potentially play into Liverpool’s hands.

Even though the Reds missed out on the Champions League for next season, they’ll at least be in the Europa League (which offers its own prospective route into the former tournament), whereas the Blues have no European football of any description for 2023/24.

Despite Pochettino’s impressive CV, that factor could entice Mount to consider leaving Stamford Bridge, while there’s also a strong chance that he’d be made a marquee player at Anfield considering the need for a midfield rebuild over the summer on Merseyside.

For Liverpool, it’s a matter of remaining patient and selling their project as best as they can, should the player still be looking to depart Chelsea regardless of the 51-year-old’s appointment as manager.

Pochettino emphasised during his interview (which was very much a two-way process) he wants Mason Mount to stay, but it remains to be seen whether he can influence things. #MUFC pushing. #LFC and #AFC also across situation. — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) May 29, 2023

