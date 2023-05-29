‘More on Fabio Carvalho…’ – Romano cites ‘possibility’ Liverpool could explore if 20y/o is sold

Liverpool could consider the inclusion of a buyback clause in any prospective sale of Fabio Carvalho, according to Fabrizio Romano.

With the 20-year-old having dropped to the periphery of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad, there have been reports of a possible permanent exit from Anfield over the past 48 hours.

Both the Italian transfer guru and David Lynch (Football Insider) had stated earlier on Monday that the Reds have received an offer to sign the midfielder outright, with the youngster not interested in being loaned out to another Premier League club.

Romano took to Twitter later in the day to add that an unnamed club in the Champions League have commenced negotiations over a transfer, also suggesting that Liverpool could insert a clause to get first dibs on Carvalho if they wish to re-sign him further down the line.

The journalist tweeted: “More on Fabio Carvalho news revealed today. Understand UCL club has already started talks with Liverpool to sign Fabio on permanent deal.

“Liverpool reluctant to sell but possibility of a buy back may be considered as a reasonable outcome given the player’s desire to play.”

READ MORE: ‘Amazing’ Liverpool gem pleading for patience as several clubs eye permanent swoop

READ MORE: Report drops Liverpool shirt number hint for Alexis Mac Allister if Anfield move is finalised

In one sense, it seems hard to envisage Carvalho severing his ties with the Reds this summer, as both he and the club are understood to have reluctance over a full sale.

That’s despite the 20-year-old barely getting a look-in under Klopp since the start of the year, playing for only eight minutes in the Premier League since the World Cup break prior to Christmas and not starting in any competition since the FA Cup third round replay at Wolves in January (Transfermarkt).

At least the inclusion of a buyback clause would protect Liverpool to some degree if they were to cash in on him altogether, but having only come to the club last year, surely a loan move would make much more sense if one can be found which would satisfy the midfielder.

It just seems far too early a stage to write off Carvalho, despite Lynch reporting that the manager seemingly doesn’t see the youngster in his first-team plans for next season.

If the player does pine for a permanent exit and the Reds feel it’d be foolish not to sell, they must at least cover themselves with a buyback option, instead of being left with regrets should the ex-Fulham talent flourish elsewhere and later become unattainable.

You can see Romano’s latest tweet on Carvalho below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

More on Fabio Carvalho news revealed today. Understand UCL club has already started talks with Liverpool to sign Fabio on permanent deal. 🔴 #LFC Liverpool reluctant to sell but possibility of a buy back may be considered as a reasonable outcome given the players desire to play. pic.twitter.com/ouIj4g9SJS — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions