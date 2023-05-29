Romano: ‘Permanent deal bid on Liverpool table’ for Klopp’s ‘really outstanding’ star

Jurgen Klopp will know that this summer is going to be jam-packed with transfer activity and it appears that we already have a bid for one player on the table, if you believe Fabrizio Romano.

Taking to his Twitter account, the transfer journalist said: ‘Understand there’s a permanent deal bid on Liverpool table from club abroad for Fabio Carvalho.

‘There are also many loan deal bids from PL clubs but Carvalho is not accepting as project will be crucial for his decision.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool fans will love Klopp’s transfer related answer to being asked if he needs a break

‘Klopp, aware of his intentions. Talks ongoing’.

It’s been quite a strange Anfield career for Fabio Carvalho with the young midfielder impressing many supporters but just not being given chances on the pitch under the boss.

We never know what is going on away from the games but seeing as the 55-year-old said that the former Fulham man is “really outstanding” in training, it just becomes even more confusing.

This report suggests that the 20-year-old is not keen on the idea of being loaned out and wants to cut ties with the Reds after one year at the club, something again that is rather baffling.

With the injury concerns we’ve had in the midfield and our front three this season, if the Portugal-born attacker can’t get into the team now then maybe he thinks there’s even less chance next season with a host of new players coming in.

Perhaps cashing in on a young lad who’s clearly not enjoying his football may prove to be the best decision for all parties.

You can view the Carvalho update via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Understand there’s a permanent deal bid on Liverpool table from club abroad for Fabio Carvalho. 🚨🔴 #LFC There are also many loan deal bids from PL clubs but Carvalho is not accepting as project will be crucial for his decision. Klopp, aware of his intentions. Talks ongoing. pic.twitter.com/KDKF4qjtdw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵