(Video) Roy Keane questions Liverpool-linked star who’s ‘gone missing’ despite having ‘quality’

Roy Keane has said that Liverpool-linked Mason Mount is a player with plenty of ‘quality’ but has ‘gone missing’ during a wretched season for Chelsea.

The 24-year-old has been strongly touted with a summer move to Anfield, although the Irishman’s former club Manchester United have also entered the fray recently (The Telegraph), with the northwest rivals potentially set to duel with one another for the England international.

Injuries limited the midfielder to just one Premier League appearance since the end of February, with three goals and six assists to his name across the campaign as a whole as the Blues finished a lowly 12th, their worst final placing since 1994 (Transfermarkt).

Keane was on punditry duty for Sky Sports on Sunday as he discussed Mount, who he believes has regressed over the last couple of years.

The former United captain said: “He’s just gone off the boil a little bit. I know he can bounce back and he’s got the quality, I was raving about him a few years ago, but he has just gone missing in the last year or two – getting one or two injuries, the fact that he can’t get into this bad Chelsea team.

“I wouldn’t be hanging my hat too much on him in terms of improving United and closing the gap. I think he’s a good player, but would he improve Man United? I’m not so sure.”

If Keane isn’t sold on the idea of Mount going to Old Trafford, maybe he’d have no objection to the Englishman moving to Liverpool instead.

We’d certainly welcome the signing of a Champions League-winning midfielder with 129 Premier League games to his name (51 goal contributions, as per Transfermarkt) and who should be about to come into his prime at 24 years of age.

You can catch the clip of Keane’s comments on Mount below, taken from Sky Sports’ Super Sunday coverage and shared on Twitter by @footballdaily: