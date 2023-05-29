(Video) St. Mary’s concourse bouncing with the sound of Firmino’s song

Liverpool fans were given the chance to say goodbye to Bobby Firmino at Anfield but the few thousand Reds packed into the away end at St. Mary’s were keen to keep the party going.

Videos shared online show the supporters bouncing as they sung about our No.9 and with a few smoke bombs in action as well.

READ MORE: ‘The end of an era’ – Henderson’s emotional goodbye to four important teammates

With nothing to play for and Europa League football secured, you could forgive some fans for feeling downhearted but that’s not what anyone at Southampton did and it looked like a great day for all.

The Brazilian has now played his last game for the club but there’s no way he left without feeling the love of those who pack home and away stadiums every week, following Jurgen Klopp’s side around the world.

You can watch the Firmino chant via @D4RWlNNUNEZ on Twitter:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵