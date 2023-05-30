(Video) Anfield Road End update as the second half of the roof is ready to be torn down

After watching the roof being removed at Anfield in real time during his previous video, KC Imageworks has provided a further update on the current condition of our stadium.

The Anfield Road End is currently sat underneath half of the old roof and the cranes on the hallowed turf are preparing the second-half to be torn away too.

READ MORE: Schmadtke: “Will not be a problem…” – ex-Wolfsburg man addresses potential Liverpool issue

These daily updates are becoming increasingly exciting and it’s going to be an interesting summer of watching how the stand stand will soon look once it’s all completed.

The work inside the stadium will likely not be reveled until we see supporters allowed inside and so there’s still plenty of surprises to come.

You can watch the video of the Anfield Road End Stand via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵