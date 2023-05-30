(Video) Half of the Anfield Road End roof is taken off as expansion work continues

Liverpool supporters will be well aware of the fact that there is currently major development work taking place on the Anfield Road End and a new landmark has been reached.

Thanks to videos shared on YouTube, we’ve all been able to watch every step of the journey already but this is perhaps the best live development you can follow.

From the roof being angled grinded off from the workers, to the crane lifting it out of position – it’s a fascinating watch for a real moment in history.

The second half will soon follow and then we can really watch the face of the stadium change in front of our very eyes.

You can watch the roof being taken off the Anfield Road End via KC Imageworks on YouTube:

