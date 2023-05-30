‘Liverpool always have a plan…’ – Ben Jacobs impressed by behind-the-scenes activity at Anfield

Ben Jacobs has commended Liverpool for how they ‘always have a plan’ when it comes to behind-the-scenes activity, having announced some significant off-field changes at Anfield just two days after their final game of the 2022/23 season.

The club confirmed Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director on Tuesday morning, while Paul Gorst reported for the Liverpool Echo that Will Spearman has been promoted from within to take over from Ian Graham as head of research.

In terms of those on the pitch, a move for Alexis Mac Allister appears to be ‘imminent’, with LFC chiefs now moving towards working out ‘final details’ of the proposed transfer (Fabrizio Romano).

Jacobs shared some insight on each of those situations in his exclusive Substack column for CaughtOffside as he praised Liverpool for the seamless nature of their off-field activity.

He stated: “Although there has been a fair amount of change behind the scenes, Liverpool have always had a transition plan in place allowing any new senior recruitment figures to come in smoothly.

“It’s easy to look at all the change, and how important this window is to the club, and paint a picture of uncertainty at Anfield. But Liverpool always have a plan. Things remain stable at the club behind the scenes.”

Reds supporters will be yearning for a productive summer in terms of transfer activity and boardroom stability, and there’s already been significant process made in the latter regard with the hiring of Schmadke and internal promotion of Spearman.

If a deal for Mac Allister can be finalised within the next couple of weeks on top of that, it’d make for a very encouraging start to Liverpool’s off-season period as they strive to improve upon the disappointment of 2022/23 and challenge for domestic and European glory once more.

Manchester United may have finished ahead of us in the Premier League, but with their ownership situation continuing to drag on amid a cloud of uncertainty, their supporters may just be a little envious of how smoothly things are running behind the scenes at Anfield.

The same could be said of Chelsea, where it’s all been a bit chaotic ever since Roman Abramovich ceded control of the club to Todd Boehly, with three managerial changes in the past nine months occurring amid a wretched season which saw them finish 12th despite enormous investment.

It’s understandable that Liverpool fans would feel dismayed at how the campaign has gone for Jurgen Klopp’s side, but as Jacobs rightly points out, the off-field stability is rather reassuring, and hopefully it’ll facilitate a busy summer of transfer activity.

