Bundesliga star ‘wants to leave’ current club amid Liverpool links; Reds have already ‘enquired’

Benjamin Pavard ‘wants to leave’ Bayern Munich this summer with Liverpool one of the clubs being linked with a move for the versatile defender.

The France international is approaching the final 12 months of his current deal with the Bundesliga champions and he’s already made the club aware of his intentions, that’s according to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenberg (via Rousing The Kop).

German publication Kicker recently reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side are joined by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Inter Milan in showing strong interest in the 2018 World Cup winner with Bayern running the risk of seeing him leave the club for free at the end of next season.

The report adds that the Anfield outfit have ‘enquired about Pavard’.

His ability to operate both as a central defender and as a right back is something that will appeal to our German tactician, especially if Trent Alexander-Arnold continues to shine in central midfield with the prospect of the Academy graduate moving their on a permanent basis (rather than when we just have possession).

The 27-year-old would bring a lot of quality and experience to our backline and Bayern may have no other option than to let the former Stuttgart man leave for a cut-price fee in the coming months with them aware that this may be their last chance of receiving a transfer fee for him.

Pavard featured 43 times for the Rekordmeister this term (across all competitions) and if Liverpool were to come calling he could be tempted by the prospect of playing under Klopp and Co. and in the Premier League.

💥 News #Pavard: He wants to leave FC Bayern in summer confirmed! And he doesn’t want to extend his contract beyond 2024. Pavard has already informed the club about his decision. ➡️ Barcelona and other top clubs are in! @altobelli13 reported first that he won’t extend.… pic.twitter.com/nsjCnZX3VP — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) May 30, 2023

