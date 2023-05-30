Carvalho has Liverpool fans scratching their heads with three interactions with Anfield teammates on IG

Fabio Carvalho seems to be edging closer to the Anfield exit door this summer and he’s now confusing Liverpool supporters further with his social media activity on a recent upload.

Headlines were made as he and Manchester United’s Anthony Elanga traded comments on a recent Instagram post but the conversations with his teammates have been somewhat overlooked.

With Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Portugal-born attacker wants a permanent transfer exit and has offers on the table, combined with the above mentioned comments with the Old Trafford player – it seemed that an exit was all but confirmed.

However, light-hearted comments with Andy Robertson, support from Harvey Elliott and a confusing use of an Indian flag by Virgil van Dijk – at least shows there is support from his teammates on Merseyside.

The 20-year-old may well have fallen out with Jurgen Klopp, despite the praise he often gives him to the media, but it seems that he still has plenty of friends in the dressing room.

This summer may well end with the former Fulham man playing elsewhere but for now, we’ll have to try and learn how to read between the emojis and decipher whatever messages are being broadcasted here.

