Not a single Liverpool star in Garth Crooks’ team of the year – not even Alisson Becker

In news that may not entirely come as a shock to Liverpool fans – not a single player was included in Garth Crooks’ team of the year.

After a season that fell short of expectations, and running in sharp contrast to the glorious highs of 2021/22, the BBC Sport commentator’s decision-making is understandable.

That said, we are a little baffled as to how Ederson has made the XI in question over compatriot Alisson Becker, who near singlehandedly kept the Merseysiders afloat all term.

Alisson Becker: Unfairly left out by Garth Crooks?

Not that the goals prevented metric is the only stat worth basing one’s decisions on (has Bernd Leno really been the best ‘keeper this year?), though it should count for something.

FOTMOB has the former Roma No.1 second (+8.5 prevented) in the list (behind the Fulham No.1 with +9.5 prevented) for goals prevented, with a gaping chasm separating the shotstopper from his international teammate in 16th with -5.7 goal prevented.

Whilst we of course agree with Crooks on the importance of a goalkeeper being just as good with his feet as his hands, we’re inclined to argue that the position still demands an operator capable of actually preventing goals (i.e. their job, no?).

If we’re going to talk about comfort playing the ball out, does Alisson Becker not fit the bill there? Realistically, if there is a gap between the two it’s not as gaping and wide as their respective abilities to prevent goals.

Given Liverpool’s comparative defensive woes this term, that should have counted for something!

