(Image) One departing Liverpool man strangely missing from Adrian’s fresh Barcelona team snap

Several weeks ago, the Liverpool squad were handed a short break in Barcelona and although there weren’t many images released by the players at the time – one has now surfaced and shows something that’s a little bit strange.

Taking to his Instagram account, Adrian uploaded some pictures as a review of his 2022/23 campaign and one of them was taken during their trip to Spain in early May.

It featured the full squad stood together and Bobby Firmino, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner being handed gifts from the players but not only was Naby Keita not presented with anything – he wasn’t in the picture at all.

So, for whatever reason, it seems that our No.8 was not part of the picture and possibly even the holiday all together which is strange when you see the prior named trio and Athur Melo all stood front and centre.

Whether this shows a distancing from the Guinean to the rest of the squad, or he was using this time to arrange his next club – it’s been a sad end to his five-year Anfield career as he was hooked at half-time away to Crystal Palace, spent the Real Madrid game on the bench and never featured in another squad again.

You can view the squad picture via Adrian’s Instagram account:

