Ex-Red shares opinion on ‘capable’ Schmadtke after ‘great job’ in Germany

Jorg Schmadtke has just been appointed as Liverpool’s new sporting director and despite the fact that he has strong reputation in Germany, he’s far from a household name in England and so it’s welcome to hear some opinions on the new man.

Speaking with inews.co.uk, Dietmar Hamann shared his thoughts on the former Wolfsburg man: “He won’t be taken for a ride.

“He’s a very capable man, but it’s a big job because in a short space of time you need to bring players in. You need the money for one, and while Liverpool is still a big pull, you are competing with the likes of Manchester City, Newcastle, Real Madrid, Barcelona. It will be interesting but it won’t be easy.

“He’s done a great job wherever he was. The last few years he was at Wolfsburg and he said he wants to pack it in [and retire]. He said that’s it, he had somebody else in place, but did say well maybe in six months’ time the missus kicks me out the house because I’m at home too often, and then it might be a different story.

“If you get the opportunity to go to Liverpool you have to take it. He’s a very likeable guy and he knows his stuff. But he’s got to get to know the club now. The area, the people. He will know the players, but he’s got to get these deals over the line which won’t be easy because the competition is strong.”

When we consider the quality of some of the things we’ve heard our former midfielder say, we either marvel at the fact he’s being complimentary towards someone for once or we write it off as nonsense.

With first-hand experience of being a pundit in Germany, the 49-year-old has seen the improvements that have come the way of Wolfsburg, Koln and Hannover whilst the former goalkeeper has had a say in transfer dealings.

Although Jurgen Klopp will have much more involvement than any other managers the 59-year-old has worked with in the past, we all hope that this will blossom into a healthy relationship in the coming months.

Despite the fact that there was only an initial three-month contract signed between the new man and the club, we all hope that this leads to a positive summer of exciting transfer activity.

