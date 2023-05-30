(Image) Fabinho’s gesture that few of his teammates offered at the end of the season

Liverpool are ready for a summer of transition and that doesn’t just mean welcoming new faces but also saying goodbye to some familiar ones, something that Fabinho was keen to do.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Brazilian wrote: ‘End of the season, and it’s time to say goodbye to some of our teammates. Thank you, friends, for everything we’ve been through these years together. It was an honor to play with you. You’ll never walk alone!’.

READ MORE: Virgil van Dijk makes promise to Liverpool fans as he reflects on season of lessons

The post was joined with, like many other teammates had done, images of our No.3 with Bobby Firmino, Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain but what many others had failed to do was also post a picture of Arthur Melo.

With the Juventus loanee playing just 13 minutes of first-team football, it’s easy to forget he was even part of the squad but this shows that he did at least build a friendship with our defensive midfielder and shows the kindness of the former Monaco man to include him in a end of season post.

You can view the images posted by Fabinho via his Instagram account:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵