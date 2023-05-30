Liverpool gem has interest from three EPL clubs; one could potentially gain an edge next week

Fabio Carvalho is reportedly attracting plenty of suitors from England and abroad, amid a flurry of reports over his future in the past couple of days.

Paul Joyce revealed for The Times on Tuesday that RB Leipzig had made an offer to try and sign the Liverpool player, although this was promptly rejected due to its ‘derisory’ nature.

Closer to home, Football Insider reported that the Premier League trio of West Ham, Brentford and promoted Burnley are all interested in the 20-year-old, with ‘a number of early enquiries’ being made in relation to a possible loan move.

However, Carvalho is understood to have concerns about joining any of those three clubs due to the game-time he’d anticipate receiving.

If Liverpool are to sanction a loan exit for the midfielder during the summer, it’s crucial that they do so to a team where he’d enjoy regular football.

Burnley may be looking to cherry-pick fringe players from Premier League clubs as they prepare for their top-flight return, although the Reds youngster isn’t exactly brimming with experience in this regard.

He’s played just 17 times in the division, with those appearances amounting to less than 600 minutes (Transfermarkt).

If anything, it’s West Ham who could potentially gain an edge in just over a week’s time. David Moyes’ side finished a lowly 14th this season but will be in Europe next term if they win the Europa Conference League final against Fiorentina on 7 June.

That would give the Irons at least six matches on the continent in the autumn and winter – possibly more in spring 2024 if they advance from their group – and would very likely see the manager rotate his squad heavily.

Even if Carvalho turns out not to be a guaranteed starter at the London Stadium, the need to balance domestic and European duties should offer him greater scope to feature for the Hammers.

In turn, concerns over his game-time may be alleviated, and West Ham could perhaps nudge ahead of Brentford and Burnley if they can triumph in Prague next week.

