Ben Jacobs explains why Liverpool ‘now want to move fast’ in their Alexis Mac Allister pursuit

Liverpool are wanting to complete a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister quickly in order to avoid another side ‘attempting to hijack’ the move, that’s according to CBS journalist Ben Jacobs.

The Reds are believed to be closing in on the signing of the Brighton star in a transfer that will reportedly be worth £70m (Sky Sports).

Jacobs has claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s side are ‘confident’ of signing the World Cup winner as he seeks to strengthen his midfield options this summer with the Argentine now ready to leave the Amex Stadium.

“Liverpool are confident of landing Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton,” Jacobs told Caught Offside. “Talks are pretty advanced. This is no surprise given Liverpool have a clear and firm plan in place for this summer and always like to get their business done early.

“Mac Allister has made it clear to Brighton that he wants to leave since after the World Cup. The club won’t stand in his way, but I do expect them to get a decent price. They handled the Mac Allister situation smartly by getting him to extend just before the World Cup thus protecting his value. Liverpool now want to move fast to avoid any late suitors attempting to hijack.”

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi admitted that Mac Allister had played his last game for the club on Sunday and it now appears to be only a matter of time before we see the dynamic midfielder in a red shirt.

The Seagulls have had a tremendous campaign and they’ll be playing Europa League football like us next season but it’s clear that a move to Anfield is the next step for the former Boca Juniors man.

We’ve been crying out for a player of his quality in the middle of the park this season and his introduction can help ensure we’re competing on all four fronts again next term.

The 25-year-old contributed 12 goals and and three assists in 40 appearances for the south coast outfit this season (across all competitions) and we’re excited by the prospect of seeing him plying his trade under our German tactician.

