Transfer window, Premier League, Europa League – The 2023/24 dates Liverpool fans need to know

It’s only been two days since the 2022/23 season ended for Liverpool, but many Reds fans are already turning their attention towards the forthcoming campaign, one which sees us competing in the Europa League for the first time in eight years.

The last nine months have been largely forgettable for Jurgen Klopp’s side, with supporters quickly focusing on the club’s prospective transfer business over the summer in the hope that LFC can get back to competing for major silverware by the time May 2024 rolls around.

If you’re making plans for the next 12 months, here are the important dates you need to know in terms of the transfer windows and the tournaments in which we’ll be competing next season:

Transfer windows

While the rumour mill continues at a frenetic pace, no transfer can officially go through until the summer window commences on Wednesday 14 June. It will then remain open until deadline day on Friday 1 September, with Premier League clubs having until 11pm that night to get deals done.

Liverpool’s next opportunity to sign players comes on Monday 1 January, with the winter transfer window closing on Thursday 1 February, again with an 11pm cutoff.

Premier League & international breaks

The 2023/24 Premier League season won’t begin quite as early or run quite as late as in 2022/23, as this time there’s no World Cup to shoehorn into the middle of it.

The domestic campaign begins for Jurgen Klopp’s side on the weekend of 12/13 August, with the action all coming to a crescendo on Sunday 19 May. The fixture list will be announced at 9am on Thursday 15 June.

As with some recent campaigns, there will be a scheduled winter break between 13 and 20 January, with no two rounds of fixtures taking place within 48 hours of each other during that time.

There are four international windows during the 2023/24 season, with the weekends of 9/10 September, 14/15 October, 18/19 November and 23/24 March given over to national team action. Those might be a good time to plan a little getaway in the knowledge that you won’t miss any Liverpool games!

FA Cup and Carabao Cup

The Reds didn’t progress too far in either competition in 2022/23, having gone the full distance in both during the campaign prior.

If we make it to the Carabao Cup final again, it takes place on Sunday 25 February, three days after a potential Europa League tie (more on that below).

The date for the FA Cup final has yet to be announced, but if it follows this season’s pattern of falling on the weekend in between the conclusion of the Premier League and the Champions League decider, it’d be projected to take place on Saturday 25 May.

Europa League

Liverpool go straight into the group stage for the Europa League, with the draw for that round of the competition taking place on Friday 1 September.

Our six group games will be held on the Thursdays of 21 September, 5 October, 26 October, 9 November, 30 November and 14 December, which in turn will mean our subsequent Premier League games will be on either the following Sunday or Monday in each instance.

Therefore, if for example you’re off to a wedding on 23 September, fear not as the Reds won’t be playing that day, so you won’t be missing out!

If Liverpool come second in their group, they’ll need to negotiate a play-off round on 15 and 22 February. If we get through that, or bypass it by topping our group, the round of 16 takes place on 7 and 14 March.

The quarter-finals are on 11 and 18 April, with the semi-finals on 2 and 9 May, and hopefully we’ll be off to Dublin for the 2024 Europa League final on Wednesday 22 May.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions