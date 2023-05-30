Liverpool ‘have entered the race’ for Bundesliga midfielder; agents have already been ‘contacted’ – report

Liverpool have ‘entered the race’ to sign Bundesliga star Manu Kone this summer.

The report, which comes via German outlet BILD (via Bundesliga Latest on Twitter), claims that the Frenchman’s agents have already been ‘contacted’ by the Reds and that Borussia Monchengladbach are ‘starting talks at €40-45m’.

Daniel Farke’s side are believed to be resigned to losing the 22-year-old this summer and with Jurgen Klopp eager to strengthen his options in the middle of the park a move for the France U21 international now appears to be very much on the cards.

Kone featured in 30 of Borussia’s 34 league games this term and his tenacity and dynamism in the middle of the park earned him huge plaudits.

Both of those traits were lacking in Liverpool’s midfield for the majority of the campaign and you’d suspect that he’ll be hugely excited by the prospect of a move to the Premier League and Anfield in particular.

The Merseysiders are also targeting other midfielders such as Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Nice’s Khephren Thuram this summer as they aim to be competitive on all four fronts next term.

It’ll be interesting to see what sort of business we do compete but Kone is looking like a player of huge interest to Klopp and Co. and we believe our German tactician could be the man to help him reach his promising potential.

