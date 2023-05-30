Liverpool have ‘kicked off negotiations’ to sign talented PL midfielder; Barcelona also weighing up a move – GOAL

Liverpool have ‘kicked off negotiations’ to sign Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Brazil international, who helped Eddie Howe’s side achieve a top four finish this season, is also attracting interest from La Liga giants Barcelona according to the report by GOAL.

The 25-year-old only signed for the Magpies in January of last year, though, and is believed to be happy in the north east.

Due to his impressive performances and the interest being show in their star man Newcastle are preparing a new deal for the ex-Lyon midfielder and are ready to make him one of the biggest earners in the Premier League.

READ MORE: Liverpool ‘open negotiations’ to sign dynamic 22 y/o midfielder; Reds will find a transfer ‘hard to resist’ – report

The St. James’ Park outfit, and Barcelona for that matter, will be able to offer Guimaraes Champions League football for the upcoming campaign while Liverpool will be plying their trade in the Europa League after a dismal season.

The Newcastle No. 39 registered four goals and five assists in the Premier League this term and he’s a player that brings a lot of quality and composure to the engine room.

Jurgen Klopp is eager to reinforce his options in the middle of the park ahead of next season with the Reds also being strongly linked with moves for Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister and Nice’s Khephren Thuram and although we’d like to see the Brazilian in a red shirt it’s not a deal that we can see being completed this summer.

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵