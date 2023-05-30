Liverpool ‘open negotiations’ to sign dynamic 22 y/o midfielder; Reds will find a transfer ‘hard to resist’ – report

Liverpool have ‘opened negotiations’ to sign Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram this summer, that’s according to L’Equipe (via Get French Football News on Twitter).

The 22-year-old, who has impressed in Ligue 1 this term, has been linked with a move to Anfield in recent weeks with the Independent claiming that the Frenchman is a ‘solution’ for many of the problems Jurgen Klopp’s side have faced this term.

The dynamic midfielder has been described as ‘a more than interesting proposition’ and a player that Liverpool will find ‘hard to resist’ by GOAL’s Neil Jones recently and with our German tactician desperate to strengthen his options in the engine room a move for the France international would certainly make sense.

Thuram, who can operate both as a number six and a number eight, has registered two goals and eight assists across all competitions this term.

James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita will be plying their trade elsewhere next season with their respective deals expiring this summer and reinforcements are therefore needed in the middle of the park.

The Merseysiders are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton and it would be a real show of intent if Thuram was to join the Argentine in heading to Merseyside.

