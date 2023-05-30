Liverpool secure potentially their most important signing of the summer with breaking announcement

Liverpool have officially confirmed their appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as their next sporting director.

Paul Gorst of the Echo relayed the news on Twitter ahead of Julian Ward’s imminent departure, relaying an update from the club’s official account.

As expected, Liverpool have confirmed the appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director. A short-term deal that sees the German succeed Julian Ward. Transfer plans for the window are well underway but the 59-year-old will now oversee those moves. — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 30, 2023

We can confirm Jorg Schmadtke has been appointed as the club's new sporting director. — Liverpool FC (@LFC) May 30, 2023

The Englishman leaves after only overseeing two of the Reds’ windows in which the club brought in Calvin Ramsay, Darwin Nunez, Fabio Carvalho, and Cody Gakpo on permanent deals.

READ MORE: Not a single Liverpool star in Garth Crooks’ team of the year – not even Alisson Becker

READ MORE: ‘Makes me so mad’: Jose Enrique enraged by transfer mistake Liverpool are about to make

Potentially Liverpool’s most important signing this summer

With us out of the Champions League places and symbolically back where we started under Jurgen Klopp in 2015, the former Wolfsburg employee has a great deal to do in June and beyond.

Much of the groundwork, we’ve been told, has already been completed with it expected that we’ll engage in quite a bit of business this summer.

Schmadtke will play a critical role then, no doubt, in convincing targets about the project in place, with our focus likely to be trained on value options in the Bundesliga.

That shouldn’t worry fans too much, should we be taking a step back in time to the early years of Michael Edwards, in which we were responsible for securing some unbelievably cheap deals for eventual world-beaters of the likes of Andy Robertson and Gini Wijnaldum.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions