(Image) Liverpool star spotted in crowd at NBA Eastern Conference Finals

The Premier League has ended and with no silverware up for grabs, the Liverpool squad are free to jet off around the world for their holidays and one man has been spotted enjoying himself in America.

During game seven of the Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts – Miami Heat were at the Boston Celtics and cameras cut to the crowd to reveal that Trent Alexander-Arnold was in attendance.

READ MORE: (Image) One departing Liverpool man strangely missing from Adrian’s fresh Barcelona team snap

We’ve already seen in the past that our No.66 was keen to meet Golden State Warriors’ head coach Steve Kerr and dedicated a celebration to Steph Curry, although neither team he watched appear to be the one he supports the most – the Scouser is obviously a big fan of the sport.

Whilst he’s in Boston, some may also hope that the 24-year-old can find John Henry and convince him to spend more money for this summer’s squad refresh!

You can view the image of Alexander-Arnold at the basketball via Reddit user CHODMAN:

Book Launch: Crossing the Park with Steve McMahon and Kevin Sheedy 🔴🤝🔵