Neil Jones outlines what Liverpool have ‘noted’ about 22 y/o who could require ‘a huge fee’

On the morning that Jorg Schmadtke has been announced as Liverpool’s new sporting director, Neil Jones published a list of the 10 players the Reds are most likely to sign this summer.

Not all of them will come to Anfield, of course, but it offers a strong clue as to the prospective transfer activity on Merseyside, with potential raids on a number of Premier League clubs.

One of those is Aston Villa, with Jacob Ramsey namechecked as a player who LFC ‘like’ and have done ‘for some time’, pinpointing some of the key traits which have caught the eye.

In his article for GOAL, Jones explained: “If [Alexis] Mac Allister, [Mason] Mount and [Ryan] Gravenberch are unquestionably the main midfield targets for Liverpool this season, a move for Aston Villa star Ramsey looks a little less likely. The 22-year-old [sic] is, however, a player the Reds like, and has been for some time.

“His ability to score and create goals, his running power and his potential to develop further have all been noted, but with Villa having secured European qualification under Unai Emery, and likely to demand a huge fee for their homegrown prodigy, it would take something special to prise the England Under-21s star away.”

The first trait highlighted by Jones, namely Ramsey’s penchant for goal contributions, has been firmly evidenced in recent weeks and months.

He ended the campaign with six goals and eight assists in all competitions, scoring in two successive games (including one at Anfield) prior to the brace of assists he registered against Brighton on Sunday as he marked his 22nd birthday in style (Transfermarkt).

His creative abilities mark him out as one of the best midfielders in Europe in that regard, featuring among the top 3% of positional peers for assists in the continent’s five main leagues this season (FBref).

It wasn’t just Ramsey’s goalscoring exploits which made him stand out against Liverpool recently either, as shown in the match statistics from Sofascore.

On that day at Anfield, he recorded three successful dribbles and drew three fouls, while he also imposed himself out of possession by winning seven duels and making four clearances in a tremendous all-round display.

However, as Jones pointed out, he mightn’t be the most attainable target for Jurgen Klopp if the Reds’ priorities lay elsewhere, while Villa will likely demand a premium for the English youngster.

He’s valued at €26m (£22.5m) by Football Transfers, but don’t be surprised if the Midlands outfit seek a much greater offer before they even consider doing business.

Other midfield target are likely to take precedence, but Ramsey is certainly one worth filing away if an opportunity opens up for Schmadtke and Liverpool.

