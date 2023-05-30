‘On his way…’ – Liverpool journalist tells Reds fans it ‘could be a busy June’ at Anfield

Paul Gorst has told Liverpool fans that it ‘could be a busy June’ at Anfield, with some potentially significant incomings lined up over the coming month.

Much of the focus over the last fortnight has been on players leaving the club, with Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita being fêted after the final home game of the season against Aston Villa.

However, with 2022/23 completed, the attention of the Reds’ powerbrokers is turning towards planning for the forthcoming campaign, with a big improvement sought on the disappointment of the past year.

In a piece for the Liverpool Echo, Gorst has highlighted that there could be plenty of activity around Anfield in June.

Sharing the article via Twitter, the journalist stated: “If the curtain call for a long season was the cue for many at Liverpool to pack their suitcases, Jurgen Klopp wasn’t one of them. Jorg Schmadtke is on his way and Alexis Mac Allister is in the crosshairs. Could be a busy June.”

READ MORE: ‘There is definitely interest’ – Neil Jones claims Liverpool could find 22 y/o ‘hard to resist’

READ MORE: Transfer window, Premier League, Europa League – The 2023/24 dates Liverpool fans need to know

With the pre-season programme kicking off in roughly six weeks’ time and a pivotal summer ahead given the need to reclaim Champions League football for the 2024/25 season, June could indeed be a massive month for Liverpool despite not having any matches to play.

The club announced this morning that Schmadtke has been appointed as their new sporting director, so that’s one significant incoming already taken care of, while Gorst mentioned in the Liverpool Echo that there’s also some important internal promotions being implemented to succeed a few departing figures.

The Reds will be hopeful of completing some major transfer business by mid-June, just as they did in 2022 when confirming the arrival of Darwin Nunez (BBC Sport).

Another South American star in Mac Allister could possibly be in situ by then, with Fabrizio Romano describing the prospective transfer as ‘imminent’ and claiming that the Brighton midfielder is expected to clarify his future ‘by the end of next week’.

If that materialises over the next fortnight, on top of Schmadtke’s formal appointment, that’d be two significant arrivals boxed off well in time for pre-season, giving Liverpool a strong platform from which to build as the summer overhaul on and off the pitch starts to take shape.

You can see Gorst’s tweet below, via @ptgorst on Twitter:

If the curtain call for a long season was the cue for many at Liverpool to pack their suitcases, Jurgen Klopp wasn’t one of them. Jorg Schmadtke is on his way and Alexis Mac Allister is in the crosshairs. Could be a busy June.https://t.co/do22G0uxer — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) May 29, 2023

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions