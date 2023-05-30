‘Final details…’ – Fabrizio Romano shares the latest on Liverpool’s Alexis Mac Allister pursuit

Liverpool are now seeking to nail down the ‘final details’ of their proposed transfer for Alexis Mac Allister, whose move to Anfield is reportedly ‘imminent’.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano, who took to Twitter late on Monday night to share the latest on the Reds’ pursuit of the Brighton midfielder.

Roberto De Zerbi appeared to effectively confirm that Sunday’s defeat at Aston Villa could be the 24-year-old’s ‘last game’ for the Seagulls, with the player believed to be on the verge of making a decision on his future in the coming days.

The Italian transfer reporter has now outlined: “Sources expect Alexis Mac Allister to clarify his future by the end of next week with move considered ‘imminent’.

“Liverpool are pushing to get deal done as personal terms are almost agreed — final details have to be clarified asap in order to avoid surprises.”

The last part of Romano’s tweet is pertinent, amid comments made by Ben Jacobs to Football FanCast on Monday that there’s still the slight possibility of a late ‘twist’ in the tale should Chelsea try to hijack the deal now that Mauricio Pochettino has been confirmed as their new manager.

Until such time that Mac Allister is pictured at Anfield holding up a red shirt with his name on it, Liverpool may still be wary of the potential for something to go awry, hence their apparent eagerness to wrap up the finer points of the transfer sooner rather than later.

The noises from various reliable reporters have been that the player himself is keen to get his future resolved as quickly as possible, while the Reds have had previous in securing major transfers at an early juncture (e.g. Cody Gakpo), so those are good portent for this deal possibly being completed soon.

If indeed the club are now onto the stage of working on ‘final details’ and a move is ‘imminent’, as Romano has claimed, that does suggest the Argentine is already preparing to swap the south coast for Merseyside.

Ideally, those last few details can be sorted over the coming days so that there isn’t a sudden plot twist which undoes all the progress made up to this point.

You can see Romano’s tweet below, via @FabrizioRomano on Twitter:

Sources expect Alexis Mac Allister to clarify his future by the end of next week with move considered ‘imminent’. 🚨🇦🇷#BHAFC Liverpool are pushing to get deal done as personal terms are almost agreed — final details have to be clarified asap in order to avoid surprises. #LFC pic.twitter.com/1ysqVcqT1M — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 29, 2023

