Schmadtke: “Will not be a problem…” – ex-Wolfsburg man addresses potential Liverpool issue

Seeing as we have just announced the arrival of Jorg Schmadtke as our new sporting director, one would assume that this would be a positive time but the German was immediately asked to address some potential issue.

Speaking with SPORT1 (translated), the 59-year-old was asked if his English was good enough for such a prestigious role and replied: “Of course I respect the language. As a native speaker, you hear the nuances more precisely.

“But understanding is not a problem. And when it comes to formulating, the English are happy if someone speaks English with them at all. There are also enough people in the club who help out. The language will not be a problem”.

It may not be something that we would consider as an issue that is top of the list but it was clearly pressing enough for the person in charge of the interview to ask the question.

Seeing as Jurgen Klopp is also German, it’s safe to assume it wouldn’t be too difficult for the pair to fight their way through the English language and it may even benefit our boss to have another compatriot in the decision making process.

Being signed on just a three-month contract means that the former Wolfsburg man doesn’t have too long to get to learn the language and so we’re probably just going to have to be able to cope with what is on offer.

Football is the universal language here though and we just need the former goalkeeper to be able to spot a good player and get us a good price for them, following in the footsteps of the near faultless Michael Edwards.

Let’s see where we are come September and whether it’s worth the new man booking in some English lessons!

