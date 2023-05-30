Virgil van Dijk makes promise to Liverpool fans as he reflects on season of lessons

Liverpool fans will know that this past season has been far from what we expected it would be and all hope that the coming years will be much better, with Virgil van Dijk sending a message to us all at the close of the campaign.

Taking to his Instagram account the captain of Holland wrote: ‘That’s that. A season we won’t remember for much, only a few good moments. I learnt a lot on the pitch but even more off it! From the first day of pre season we are going to work like crazy to get back to where we want to be. See you soon..’.

It’s clear then that the players feel exactly how we all do and with a summer refresh of the squad looming, they’re all eager to go and prove that we can return to the levels of the past.

Our No.4 is here making a promise that the ‘crazy’ hard work is set to begin in a few weeks time and now is all about resting before the madness all starts again.

With Jurgen Klopp and several world class players we already have in our arsenal, we can go on to compete on four fronts again and end the season on a high.

We should all feel optimistic and this campaign has felt like a mental and physical reset, with the demands on the players being lessened because of the poor runs of form we experienced.

Unbeaten in the final 10 matches is a strong platform to build from and with our 31-year-old centre-half taking an even bigger role in leading the club now he’s stepping in for the vice captain position left by James Milner, we have no reason to doubt that we can be great once again.

You can view van Dijk’s post via his Instagram account:

