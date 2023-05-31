Arthur breaks his silence on ‘disastrous Liverpool loan spell’ in lengthy Twitter thread

Arthur Melo will perhaps be remembered as one of the most pointless or unfortunate loan spells in Liverpool history, or perhaps worst of all he may not even be remembered at all.

Writing for The Mirror, Tom Victor described his Anfield career as a ‘as disastrous Liverpool loan spell’ and it’s quite hard to argue against this but fortunately the Brazilian has been incredibly humble and kind in his goodbye Tweet to the supporters.

Despite playing just 13 minutes of first-team football, the 26-year-old wrote: ‘As my contract with Liverpool comes to an end, I would like to thank everyone (coaches, players and staff) for all their support over the last season.

‘I want you to know that I will have an eternal gratitude to the club. The fans are undoubtedly one of the most incredible around the world. The emotion of a game at Anfield is really impressive.

‘Finally, I would like to thank the entire community of Liverpool and the region for welcoming my family over the last few months. I will always have beautiful memories of the days I lived here. Good luck for the future!’

It would have been so easy for the Juventus man to criticise Jurgen Klopp or label himself or this loan spell as a failure but he chose to go down the classy route and that should never be forgotten.

Our No.29 fought so hard to be in contention for a role in our side but his injuries really hampered his chances and when he returned to the squad, all the players he was set to battle for a place with were now fit too.

It made little sense to hand minutes to a player whose Merseyside expiration date was fast approaching and so he was pushed aside but that never seemed to interfere with his efforts and love for the city.

For someone with such a small legacy at the club, the former Barcelona man deserves a lot of credit for the way that he has carried himself and we can only wish him well for the future.

You can view Arthur’s thread of Tweets via @arthurhromelo:

