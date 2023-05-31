(Images) The good, the bad, the away end and hospitality views all revealed for Anfield Stadium expansion

It’s no secret that Liverpool are currently expanding the Anfield Road End of the stadium and now, even though the work hasn’t been completed, we can see the view from the seats for the first time.

Thanks to a 3D stadium viewer available through the club, we’ve been handed an insight into what to expect from different areas of the new stand.

Let’s start with the bad news, in that we tried to locate possibly the worst seat available in the top corner of the new stand and the view looks like this:

Next up we have an area that was recently described as ‘the worst seat at Anfield’ but is now looking great:

Quickly followed by a front row, middle of the pitch, upper tier selection that again shows off the beauty of Anfield and the new stand:

We can also make a fair assumption as to where the away fans will be seated, with the aisle being used here to divide home and away supporters – as well as the lack of any glass hospitality boxes at the top of the section too:

Finally, we can see where the hospitality section will be and they’re sure to supply some even more exciting views and experiences:

The concourse interior will also be of interest to everyone but we’re going to have to wait a little longer until we see this.

For now, this is a great insight into the views that will be available inside our famous old home.

