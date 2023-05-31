‘You don’t know how?’ – Journalist makes baffling Salah passing comment that assist record disproves

Mo Salah is widely regarded as one of the greatest goal scorers in Liverpool’s history but his assist record is often underplayed and this myth has come about because of some lazy comments in the media.

Writing for the Daily Mail, Ian Ladyman was asked to select his dream dinner party guests and in his answer he wrote: ‘Mo Salah – Pass the salad please Mo. What do you mean you don’t know how?’

This cheap passing joke is not necessarily a side-splitter from the journalist but helps continue the idea that our Egyptian King doesn’t know how to pass a ball during a game.

Whilst it may be true that our No.11 has tendencies to be a little single-minded in front of goal, when you consider the fact that only Kevin De Bruyne recorded more assists than our man in the past season – he clearly knows how to pass a ball.

We understand this comment was meant to be light-hearted but it’s quite lazy and lacking clear research to suggest that the man with the second highest tally of assists in the Premier League – can’t pass a ball.

The 30-year-old’s tally of 186 goals and 74 assists in 305 games shows that he knows how to be both selfish and a team player when needed, in fact only five men (who made their debut for the Reds after 1969/70) have recorded more assists for the club (via lfchistory.net).

It’s easy to make passing (no pun intended) comments but questioning the talents of our goal contribution king is a step too far!

