Dortmund director Kehl hints door still open for Liverpool to sign Bellingham

Liverpool’s hopes of landing Jude Bellingham appeared to be all but trashed following Real Madrid’s early swoop ahead of the opening of the summer window.

The Merseysiders have already moved on to alternative targets, with it being exclusively revealed to Empire of the Kop that Anfield is the No.1 option for Manu Kone, as things currently stand.

That being said, Jorg Schmadtke and Co. may have to holster their plans for the moment if Fabrizio Romano’s update on Twitter, relaying BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl’s comments, has anything to say about it.

Borussia Dortmund director Sebastian Kehl on Bellingham deal: “I can say that things will become clear in the next few days and weeks”. 🟡⚫️ #BVB “One of my tasks is to be prepared for everything. We would react accordingly. But nothing has happened at the moment”. pic.twitter.com/fsOgII2cMc — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

Whilst far from ruling out Los Blancos’ interest in the Englishman, or the existence of talks between the midfielder and Madrid-based outfit, it suggests that things are a little more up in the air than various sections of the media are claiming.

Could Liverpool still sign Jude Bellingham this summer?

Just hold back the eye-rolls and groans for one second.

We’re in full agreement with most that a move to L4 at this stage is HIGHLY unlikely. Certainly, interest expressed in the likes of Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone – whilst a move for Alexis Mac Allister is said to be steadily approaching total completion – hardly indicates that we’ve left the door open for Bellingham.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Jurgen Klopp dismissing the prospect like a scorned lover if there was any hope of us mounting a hijack of sorts.

It’s a slim possibility until further details emerge and we know the German will have absolutely no interest in seeing the club engage in a protracted battle for a player’s signature. Even one as talented as the Borussia Dortmund ace.

We could yet eat our words here, though only time will tell in that regard.

