‘TRUE’ – Liverpool’s Jude Bellingham ‘alternative’ found in the Bundesliga – report

Liverpool supporters will have been aware that as soon as the season ended, the transfer talk was ready to begin and now it seems that the Reds have found a real target that could be used to fill a void in our midfield.

Taking to his Twitter account, Christian Falk reported: ‘TRUE✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of @borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham’.

To hear that the 22-year-old could be lined up as an ‘alternative’ to Jude Bellingham may get some fans excited as to the quality of player we may be able to attract in the coming weeks.

With Jorg Schmadtke taking the role of sporting director, we were likely to make enquiries for some Bundesliga talent and it seems clear that the German has made a quick move into helping us bolster our squad.

Manu Kone was labelled as ‘highly rated’ by Fabrizio Romano and so there is reason to be excited when we hear that the transfer talks have started between ourselves and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The central midfielder may not be topping many goal contribution charts but he has shown a real sense of durability with 31 appearances in all competitions this season and missing just three games through injury.

A price tag of around €40-45m has been placed on the French Under-21 international’s head and this would certainly be an attainable fee for an exciting young player.

You can view the Tweet about Kone via @cfbayern on Twitter:

