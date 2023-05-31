Liverpool ‘tracking’ PL rival’s key player; ‘world-class’ midfielder also liked by Barcelona – Fabrizio Romano

In a world of unlikely transfer stories, few would have expected one to come from Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano.

In an update that will no doubt raise eyebrows in the red half of Merseyside, the Guardian reporter tweeted that Liverpool ‘are mong the top clubs tracking’ Newcastle’s Bruno Guimaraes.

Newcastle are prepared to offer Bruno Guimarães new long term deal — been told discussions have already started, at early stages but ongoing. ⚪️⚫️ #NUFC Barcelona and Liverpool are among top clubs tracking Bruno but they’re aware of Newcastle stance, where Bruno is key player. pic.twitter.com/2G8oEA9uLj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 31, 2023

The Brazilian (described as ‘world-class’ by teammate Dan Burn on talkSPORT) has enjoyed a tremendous campaign in the English top-flight this term, amassing 10 goal contributions in 40 appearances for the Magpies, whilst also playing a key part in the club’s successful push for top four football.

READ MORE: Jaw-dropping Khephren Thuram propaganda from March will have LFC fans demanding summer transfer

READ MORE: Liverpool 2022/23 season review: Highs, lows and a summer window wasted – Opinion

Bruno Guimaraes to Liverpool this summer? Not in a million years!

We’re unquestionably admirers of the 25-year-old central midfielder who has proven to be an extremely astute purchase from Eddie Howe’s men.

With three years currently remaining on his contract at St. James’ Park, however, we just can’t see us being able to afford a player of his calibre from a Premier League rival.

Not unless we’re prepared to put our money where our mouth is with an astronomical fee to satisfy Newcastle’s likely lofty asking price.

It’s nice to see we’re keeping tabs on the player in case the situation evolves in any way, shape or form that’s helpful for our recruitment team but we’d advise fans not to be expecting any nice surprises with this transfer story any time soon.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions