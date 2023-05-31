Liverpool could overhaul their entire midfield for around £150m this summer

The spate of reports emerging over the past 48 hours would suggest that Liverpool’s recruitment team are working overtime to try and instigate an overhaul of the Reds’ midfield.

A deal for Alexis Mac Allister looks highly likely to be secured in the near future, following Football Insider‘s report that personal terms have been agreed and just the final formalities to complete on a deal which is understood to be ‘99% done’.

The French duo of Khephren Thuram (L’Equipe) and Manu Kone (BILD) have also been linked with moves to Anfield in the previous couple of days, on top of the club’s announcement of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director.

Should all three of those targets be acquired, Liverpool could overhaul their entire midfield for approximately £150m this summer.

Football Insider‘s report mentioned that a fee of £60m is in the process of being finalised with Brighton in order to clinch the deal for Mac Allister.

It’s a considerable sum, but justifiable given his status as a World Cup-winning midfielder coming off the back of a 10-goal Premier League campaign (Transfermarkt) and who, at 24, should be just about to enter his prime.

Nice have reportedly set an asking price of £52m for Thuram (Daily Mail), with Borussia Monchenglabach believed to be seeking €40m-€45m (£34.5m-£39m) for Kone (BILD). Both Frenchmen are 22 years of age.

If Liverpool sign all three for the fees quoted above, that’ll add up to around £150m in expenditure for a midfield trio who are all 24 or under.

It could potentially nail down that area of the pitch for practically the rest of this decade if the trio are signed and all prove to be successful at Anfield, given their favourable age profiles.

In today’s inflated market, accomplishing such a feat for an outlay of £150m would have to be regarded as magnificent business.

