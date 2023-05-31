Liverpool reach major transfer breakthrough as deal agreed, announcement expected soon – report

Liverpool have reportedly reached a major breakthrough in their transfer pursuit of Alexis Mac Allister, with a deal now understood to be all but confirmed and an announcement believed to be imminent.

Football Insider revealed on Wednesday morning that the Brighton midfielder has agreed a deal to join the Merseyside club following a breakthrough in discussions. An agreement has been made on personal terms, with the 24-year-old set to earn £150,000 per week, three times his wage at the Amex Stadium.

According to ‘a well-placed Reds source’, the transfer is now ‘99% done’, with just the formalities to complete, and a formal announcement on the deal is expected in early June.

Of all the myriad updates on Mac Allister over the past few weeks and days, this one seems the most conclusive in terms of the transfer getting over the line.

The midfielder’s tears following Brighton’s final game of the season last Sunday, and the post-match comments from his manager Roberto De Zerbi, strongly hinted at him departing the south coast, and now it looks all but certain that he’ll be a Liverpool player before long.

Assuming there are no last-minute hitches to scupper the deal, securing the Argentine’s signature would be a major early coup for the Reds’ new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, just one day after his appointment was announced by the club.

A weekly wage of £150,000 for Mac Allister would make him the joint-sixth highest earner at Anfield according to FBref, a sign of the lofty standing he could immediately enjoy within Jurgen Klopp’s squad as the Merseysiders’ first marquee signing of the summer.

Ideally we’ll only have to wait a few days more until we see an image of the 24-year-old holding up a red shirt with his name and number on the back of it and the Kenny Dalglish Stand in the background, and it already has the makings of a very exciting couple of months on the transfer front for Liverpool fans.

