Liverpool fans could be excited by Bild journalist’s emoji reply to colleague’s tweet on Manu Kone

A reliable German journalist has appeared to double down on a colleague’s transfer update regarding Manu Kone and Liverpool.

On Tuesday night, BILD reporter Christian Falk tweeted: “TRUE ✅ Liverpool started transfer Talks with the Management of Manu Koné (22) of Borussia Mönchengladbach. He could be the alternative for Jude Bellingham”.

Further weight was added to that claim on Wednesday morning as it was quote-tweeted by his BILD colleague Tobi Altschäffl, who succinctly but pointedly wrote: “✅ @SPORTBILD“.

READ MORE: Liverpool reach major transfer breakthrough as deal agreed, announcement expected soon – report

READ MORE: Liverpool writer labels Naby Keita a ‘spineless myth’ in scathing report of departing midfielder

While there may not have been any alphabetic endorsement from the latter (save for the publication’s Twitter handle) in his reply to Falk’s initial tweet, it seems safe to interpret the green tick emoji as verification that Liverpool are in talks with Kone’s representatives over a possible move to Anfield.

It’s a response which could fill Reds fans with excitement as the wheels firmly get into motion regarding prospective transfer business this summer.

On top of Jorg Schmadtke’s appointment as sporting director yesterday, and a report from Football Insider that Alexis Mac Allister has agreed to join LFC in a deal which is ‘99% done’, it appears to have been a hugely progressive 48 hours or so for the club’s powerbrokers.

With two reliable German football journalists in Falk and Altschäffl indicating that talks are taking place with Kone’s camp, on top of negotiations being opened for Khephren Thuram (Hugo Delom, L’Équipe), efforts to overhaul the Liverpool midfield are gathering strong momentum.

If the Reds can secure the Borussia Mönchengladbach ace on top of the Argentine World Cup winner, and possibly add Nice’s French dynamo as well, that’d be some way to move on from the disappointment of losing out on Bellingham, who instead seems bound for Real Madrid (Daily Mail).

It could be a massively exciting summer for us yet!

You can see Altschäffl’s tweet below, via @altobelli13 on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions