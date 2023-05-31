(Video) Liverpool fans will be buzzing over these clips of Manu Kone running the show for Gladbach

If Liverpool fans are looking for glimpses of Manu Kone at his best, they need only look at his performance for Borussia Monchengladbach in a 4-2 win against Borussia Dortmund during the 2022/23 Bundesliga season.

Reds supporter @D4RWlNNUNEZ compiled a series of clips showing the reported Anfield transfer target running the show for his team on that night, with the 22-year-old demonstrating a broad skill set.

One recurring theme of the video is the patience with which he studies his surroundings before picking a neat pass, rather than rushing the play and needlessly losing possession.

He’s also adept at surging up the pitch dangerously with the ball at his feet, running menacingly at the Dortmund defence before unleashing a shot which forced a save from Gregor Kobel.

Another trait on show was his ability to play out when put under pressure, twisting his way out of trouble and, in another instance, evading the close attention of two opponents to pick out teammate Marcus Thuram – whose younger brother Khephren is also being linked with Liverpool – to score a sensational solo goal.

The coup de grâce for Kone was his entry to the scoresheet that night, taking one touch to set himself before drilling a perfectly-placed shot beyond Kobel to make it 4-2.

All this was contained within just a single game, and while one swallow doesn’t necessarily make a summer, it gives a hugely exciting glimpse as to the type of player the Reds could be getting if they sign the Monchengladbach gem.

Composed under pressure, calm on the ball and able to get fans off their seats with surging runs – let’s have some of that!

You can view the compilation of Kone below, via @D4RWlNNUNEZ on Twitter: