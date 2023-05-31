Liverpool writer labels Naby Keita a ‘spineless myth’ in scathing report of departing midfielder

Naby Keita’s exit from Liverpool has been met with quite widespread indifference amongst the supporters, which is quite a sad way to end a five-year career in which you’ve won every trophy for the club.

As a way to celebrate his Anfield career, the club shared a video of the Guineans highlights in a red shirt but this wasn’t received well by all online fans and one man had a few opinions to share.

Taking to his Twitter account, the writer, director and producer Dave Kirby said: ‘Show his embarrassing hoof 40 yards wide v Madrid in Paris. £53 million for this grossly overpriced, grossly overrated, spineless myth. Good riddance’.

The Scouser certainly didn’t mince his words when assessing the career of our No.8 and, even if you think the rest of the Tweet is a little harsh, we can all agree that his shot in the Champions League final wasn’t the best effort of his career.

Had the 28-year-old cost £5.3 million instead of the fee we ended up paying RB Leipzig for his services, then perhaps his time on Merseyside may have been viewed more favourably.

Instead, he will probably always be remembered as the one major transfer flop of the Jurgen Klopp era and that will always lead to comments like we’ve seen here from the lifelong Red.

Show his embarrassing hoof 40 yards wide v Madrid in Paris. £53 million for this grossly overpriced, grossly overrated, spineless myth. Good riddance — Dave Kirby (@DaveKirby01) May 30, 2023

